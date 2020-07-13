AP reports 37 Covid-19 deaths in single day

Andhra Pradesh reported the highest single day spike in deaths in the last 24 hours. The state reported a record 37 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 1,935 new cases. With the 37 deaths, the total number of fatalities climbed to 365.

In the past 24 hours, AP reported 1,935 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 31,103 of which 28,255 belong to the state while 2,416 cases are from other states, 432 cases have foreign travel history.

Currently, there are 14,274 active cases of which 11,958 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the state while 2,316 cases are undergoing treatment in Covid-19 centers.