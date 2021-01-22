AP SEC angry, transfers 2 Collectors and Tirupati SP

As expected, the AP Government officials did not respond to the instructions of State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. Even top IAS officers in AP Secretariat did not attend the SEC meetings as scheduled. Taking a serious note of this, the SEC has issued urgent orders for transfer of the Guntur and Chittoor District Collectors. They were known for their total loyalty to the ruling party.

The direct action launched by the SEC has created political ripples all over. The SEC has also transferred Tirupati Urban SP who has been making open statements in support of the Government. Alarmed at this sharp reaction, the AP Panchayat Raj Commissioner has decided to meet the SEC hurriedly.

Taking forward his instructions, SEC Ramesh Kumar has also written a letter to AP Chief Secretary Adityanath Das and DGP Gautam Sawang to send a list of names for new appointments in the vacancies following the latest transfers. The SEC will choose one of those officials to conduct the polls.

The SEC has also asked the CS and the DGP to take immediate action against two erring DSPs and four CIs. He wanted action to be taken against the Collectors and the SP who were already transferred. The SEC ordered action to be taken against the Palamaneru and Srikalahasti DSPs and also the CIs of Macherla, Punganuru, Rayadurgam and Tadipatri.