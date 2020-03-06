AP Secretariat new buildings atop Kapuluppada hills?

The YCP government is actively considering relocation of AP Secretariat to the Kapuluppada hilly coast near Visakhapatnam. The top officials are drawing plans for developing Secretariat complex in 1,350 acres readily available land on these hills. Actually, the Kapuluppada hills were allotted for the Adani Data Centre. However, the government has cancelled this allotment for Adani. Since these lands are immediately available, the government is planning to approve this place quickly so as to develop Secretariat complex early.

As per reports, CM Jaganmohan Reddy has withdrawn his decision to move Secretariat into the Millennium Towers complex located nearer to Visakhapatnam. This is because of serious differences and opposition expressed by the IT companies and corporate industry. Jagan is considering it safe to develop new buildings in Kapuluppada hills as they are nearer to the city and Millennium Towers.

The government is also considering to level some other hillocks nearer Kapuluppada hills and make them available for constructing office buildings for different departments. Speculation is high that Jagan Reddy will speed up Capital shifting works very soon. Already, CM has fallen far behind schedule on his actual plan to move to Vizag Executive Capital four to five weeks ago.