Glimpse of Sharwa from Sreekaram : The story of a Happy Farmer

Young actor Sharwanand has all his hopes on his next film Sreekaram. B Kishore is the director and the shoot of the film is nearing completion. On the occasion of Sharwanand’s birthday, the makers released the first glimpse of Sreekaram. The visuals are rich and appealing. Sharwanand shines in the role of a farmer and he looks good in traditional attire.

B Kishore is the director and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady. Mickey J Mayer’s background score is soothing and the first glimpse lives up the expectations. 14 Reels Plus are the producers and Sreekaram is slated for release across the globe on April 24th all over.