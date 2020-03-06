Nuvve Nuvve Lyrical from RED: A Romantic Melody

After the super success of Ismart Shankar, Ram is gearing up for the release of his next film RED during this summer. Touted to be an action thriller, the film is directed by Kishore Tirumala. The first lyrical song ‘Nuvve Nuvve’ has been out today and it is a romantic melody which is shot across the beautiful locations of Europe. Manisharma composes a regular tune for the song.

It is the visuals and the chemistry between Ram, Malvika Sharma that makes the song look visually beautiful. Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry’s lyrics are decent. RED is in the final stages of shoot and it will release on April 9th. Nivetha Pethuraj plays a crucial role in this action drama. Ram’s uncle Sravanthi Ravikishore is the producer. The recently released teaser received a decent response.