AP set for better future, says Ram Mohan Naidu

TDP Member of Parliament Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that the massive defeat of YSRCP in the graduate MLC elections, is a clear indication that the people reject the divisive and violent rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. These elections are a referendum on 4 years of YSRCP rule as these graduate MLC constituencies together represent 108 Assembly Constituencies.

Despite YSRCP’s attempts to manipulate the voter list, create fake voters, and use violence, TDP scored astonishing victories in Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema regions. The Rayalaseema region is considered the bastion of sitting CM Jagan Reddy, he said and added that Jagan’s YSRCP had lost the election now in the region.

Fed up with Jagan’s ruling, the message from the people is clear – they want Chandrababu Naidu to come back as CM and bring the state out of the crisis created since YSRCP came to power in 2019.

The MLC election results also show that Jagan should not have messed with the government employees or betrayed the youth.

Jagan betrayed the youth on his promise of a job calendar and Mega DSC after becoming Chief Minister and he harassed government employees, especially teachers who were asking for timely salary, DA arrears, PRC, and revoking of CPS, Ram Mohan Naidu pointed out.

This victory has energized TDP rank and file to work with an even stronger resolve and sweep all 175 seats in 2024 elections and rebuild AP for a better future, he said.