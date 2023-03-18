Most Expensive Special Song for Kalyan Ram’s Devil in a lavish set

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is currently busy with his next. It is titled Devil and the first look has got a tremendous response. This is the 21st film of Kalyan Ram produced by Abhishek Nama’s Abhishek Pictures.

The film’s shoot is going on at fast pace. According to the most recent information, the makers spent a whopping 3 crores on a special song in the film. Makers constructed lavish set for this special number on Annapurna studios. The creators released large funds in order to make the song vibrant.

Elnaaz Norouzi, the stunning Bollywood beauty, will set the dance floor on fire with her sizzling dance moves choreographed by Brinda Master. This song, composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, will be one of the film’s main attractions.

Young filmmaker Naveen Medaram is helming the project. Devil has its story provided and dialogues provided by Srikanth Vissa. Soundarajan will be handling the cinematography. More details regarding this said-to-be period spy thriller will be out soon.