Ram Charan’s desire to do Virat Kohli’s Biopic

Ram Charan returned to India after attending an Oscar Award event. He attended ‘India Today Conclave’ in the evening and he was asked about a movie role he would love to play. Ram Charan after taking a long gap said he would love to do a sports movie and expressed his desire to do a Virat Kohli biopic. Charan also said it would be fantastic if it happens as he looks similar to Kohli.

Ram Charan returned to Hyderabad Yesterday night. He is currently working with director Shankar for RC15. Later he will work with Buchi Babu on a sports drama. On the flipside, the video of Virat Kohli’s Naatu Naatu hook step during the first ODI between India and Australia at Wankhede stadium yesterday is viral.