AP Theatrical Market hits all-time low

With the reduction of the ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh, the distributors are reluctant to pay off hefty prices for all the upcoming biggies like Akhanda, Pushpa and RRR. The biggest season and bet for Telugu cinema starts in December and the film industry was quite confident that the AP Government will revise the ticket pricing GO. But the government clarified that the ticket prices will not be increased and the ticketing portal in the state would be introduced very soon.

The distributors of Akhanda are now paying 20 percent less than the committed prices for the film. The same will repeat for Pushpa and RRR. The theatrical rights may get changed based on the performance of Akhanda. The entire film industry is eager to see how Akhanda performs at the box-office as this is the first biggie releasing after the second wave of the pandemic. The makers of RRR and Pushpa agreed to slash the theatrical deals considering the current situation in AP.

Several single screens in AP are getting ready for closure because of the low rents and high maintenance. On the whole, the theatrical market of Andhra Pradesh reached all-time low.