Date locked for Katrina Kaif’s Wedding

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif is dating young actor Vicky Kaushal and the duo is spotted several times together during recent parties and other film-related outings. The arrangements for their wedding are happening at a fast pace. The latest news says that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will tie the knot on December 9th at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Six Senses Fort is a resort in the Sawai Madhopur region. It would be a traditional Hindu wedding and the families, close friends are invited for this wedding.

The pre-wedding celebrations will take place on December 7th and 8th. As per the update, 200 guests will attend the wedding and the preparations are going on. Both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are occupied with a bunch of projects. Katrina’s recent offering Sooryavanshi is a hit at the box-office. She will be seen in Phone Bhoot and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.