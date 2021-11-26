Andhra Assembly adjourned sine die

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die by Speaker Tammineni Seetaram here on Friday, bringing the curtains down on one of the most eventful sessions yet in the state’s legislative history.

The Speaker stated that the Assembly worked for 34 hours and 50 minutes during which five short discussions were held, besides 96 speeches that were delivered by the Members.

Apart from clearing 26 Bills, including those repealing the laws for trifurcation of the State Capital, the House also passed two resolutions in the seven-day session.

The CAG Report was also tabled during the session which began on November 18 and ended on Friday.

The highlight of the session unravelled on Monday when the government repealed two laws enacted last year to create three state capitals but announced that it will come out with a new comprehensive legislation addressing all issues including legal matters for the larger good of the people.

The AP Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2021, was also cleared in the session, paving the way for an online movie ticketing system to be administered by the state government.

Nearly two years after deciding to abolish Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, the YSR Congress Party government withdrew the earlier resolution seeking the abolishing of the Legislative Council, the upper house of the state legislature.

Apart from this, the Assembly also passed a resolution urging the Central government for caste-based enumeration of OBCs.

The session also saw the acrimonious rivalry between the ruling YSRC Party and opposition TDP spilling onto the floor of the House.

The controversy led to former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu walking out of the Assembly, breaking down into tears in front of the media. Naidu vowed to stay away from the Assembly till he returns as the Chief Minister.