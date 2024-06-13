AP to be poverty free state, says Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that Andhra Pradesh should be a poverty free state in the years to come. He said he prayed for the people of the state and their well-being. He spoke to the media at the Tirumala after worshiping Lord Venkateswara along with his family members.

He said he does not believe in revenge politics. There would not be any revenge in the state, he said. His aim was to develop the state on all fronts. He would complete Amaravati and Polavaram projects on priority. Amaravati would be the capital of the state forever, he said.

He said Lord Venkateswara saved him at Alipiri in the past only to serve the people. I am here to serve the people and develop them on all fronts, he said. He further added that he would pray to Lord Venkateswara every day in the morning.

He said that family is a strength to everyone. His family members stood firmly behind him when he was in jail. They fought for him and they gave him a lot of strength to stay strong, he said. It was good for him to have such a family. Everyone should have such family support, he said.

He would change the administration from the grassroots. He would start a change from Tirupati itself, he said. He would ensure that Lord Venkateswara temples are built across the world. I would see that temples are built everywhere and Indian culture is spread across the world.

He wanted the people to be part of administration. He said he would spread development across the state. His focus is to develop the state, create wealth and distribute the wealth to the people, he said. He said that the state had suffered heavily in the last five years. The damage was more than what was done during the bifurcation, he said. He further added that he had to fill the gap now and put the state on the track.

He wanted the people to support him to complete both Amaravati and Polavaram. The previous government had caused damage to both the projects, he said. He reiterated that he wants peoples’ support for completing the two projects in the next five years.