Naidu to sign five papers today

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would sign on five papers today. He will take charge in the Velagapaudi secretariat this evening. Then he would sign the mega DSC, repeal of Land Titling Act, increase of pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, reopening of Anna Canteens and skill census.

Chandrababu Naidu who is in Tirupati to worship Lord Venkateswara with the family would return to Amaravati this afternoon. He worships the deity along with his family members, Bhuvaneswari, Lokesh, Brahmani and Devansh.

Naidu went to Tirupati yesterday evening. He was received by the district Collectors and SPs of Chittoor and Tirupati at Renigunta airport. He was then taken to the Padmavathi Guest House in Tirumala. He stayed in the guest house for the night along with the family members.

Chandrababu Naidu had promised to increase the pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. This would be implemented from April this year. He would pay Rs 7,000 pension on July 1 including Rs 3,000 arrears of April, May and June.

Naidu had also promised to conduct a mega DSC test to fill over 13,000 teacher posts in the state. He would give his signature on conducting the DSC. This would be his first signature as the chief minister. He promised to give his first signature on the mega DSC during his election campaign. Mega DSC was the key promise that he made to the unemployed youth, who voted for the party in the just concluded general election to the State Assembly.

Anna Canteens would be reopened across the state. This would be his second signature to be given today. Naidu would sign on the proposal to open the Anna Canteens, where tiffin and two meals a day is given to the poor across the state.

The Land Titling Act was one of the major promises that Chandrababu Naidu made during the elections. He scared the people about the safety of their lands under the Act. He said he would withdraw the Act after coming to power. He would now give his signature on repealing the Act.