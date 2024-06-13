Kalki 2898 AD surpasses RRR in Pre-sales

The trailer of Kalki 2898 AD lived up to the expectations and the film is expected to start on a stronger note in all the territories of its release. The film is expected to open on a strong note in the USA and other international countries. The film now surpassed the pre-sales of RRR and emerged as a record grosser among Indian films in the pre-sales. The film is doing exceptionally well in the pre-sales. This clearly hints that Kalki 2898 AD will open on a strong and record note in the USA. The film is in the final stages of post-production and it is expected to hit the screens on June 27th.

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi drama that features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. National-award-winning director Nag Ashwin helmed Kalki 2898 AD and the film is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.