Kalki 2898 AD surpasses RRR in Pre-sales

By
Nethra
-
0

The trailer of Kalki 2898 AD lived up to the expectations and the film is expected to start on a stronger note in all the territories of its release. The film is expected to open on a strong note in the USA and other international countries. The film now surpassed the pre-sales of RRR and emerged as a record grosser among Indian films in the pre-sales. The film is doing exceptionally well in the pre-sales. This clearly hints that Kalki 2898 AD will open on a strong and record note in the USA. The film is in the final stages of post-production and it is expected to hit the screens on June 27th.

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi drama that features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. National-award-winning director Nag Ashwin helmed Kalki 2898 AD and the film is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here