Allu Arjun and NTR facing Political Heat

For film stars, it is quite sensitive about their political stand or support. Icon Star Allu Arjun supported Pawan Kalyan on his political journey. The rift started after Allu Arjun attended a roadshow for YSRCP candidate Silpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy. Mega fans turned quite furious as Allu Arjun did not attend any roadshow of Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram and he restricted his support with a tweet. He is brutally trolled across social media circles. The latest sensational news is that Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej unfollowed Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy on social media. The entire Mega family attended the swearing-in ceremony of Pawan Kalyan yesterday.

The same is the case with NTR. The top actor has been away from politics and he revealed that his focus is completely on films for now. But after Chandrababu Naidu is out from jail, everyone personally met and expressed their support. NTR and Kalyanram did not meet Chandrababu or expressed their support at the crucial time. This left Nandamuri fans in anger. NTR has been facing the heat on social media from a long time. NTR and Kalyanram congratulated Chandrababu Naidu and others after their stupendous victory in Andhra Pradesh. NTR is shooting for Devara in Goa and he did not receive any invitation for the swearing-in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu. Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth and Ram Charan have attended the event as special guests.