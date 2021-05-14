AP to challenge Telangana orders in court: Covid

In the face of rising criticism, the YCP Government has decided to challenge the KCR regime’s orders not to allow AP Covid patients to come to Hyderabad. AP CM’s Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that they will fight a legal battle so as to ensure justice to the AP patients.

Sajjala further said that the AP patients were going for better treatment to Chennai and Bangalore also but there were no problems from those State Governments. The problems were arising only on the border with Telangana. It was unfortunate the neighbouring State was keen to safeguard the interests of only its patients.

Raising the Reorganisation issues, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy deplored that the present problems were coming up in AP because of improper separation of the Telugu States. All those areas without any infrastructure were given to Andhra Pradesh while those with better and advanced facilities were given to Telangana.

Sajjala also blamed Chandrababu Naidu for the non-construction of super specialty hospitals in AP during the first five years of the State. If he had done that, the AP patients would have faced the present troubles.