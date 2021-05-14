Spark OTT To Offer Gripping Content

When there is no chance of going to theatres, people are preferring to watch movies on streaming applications.

On May 15th, there will be another OTT platform arriving to offer gripping content and unheard of stories. Managing Director Sagar Machanuru of the Brand New OTT called Spark says the main intention is to provide entertainment for all section of audiences.

A unit of the UK-based Incrivel technologies Pvt Ltd, Spark is now vastly venturing into the Indian OTT market. While other OTT platforms have already offered different genres of content the Spark advantage is evident from some of its forthcoming ventures like D Company, Dirty Stories, Disha Encounter, RGV Missing etc.

Spark’s head office will be based in Goa with branches in Hyderabad and all key Metros shortly.

