KCR Govt accused of violating HC orders

The High Court of Telangana has taken a serious view of the continuing stopping of the ambulances coming from Andhra Pradesh on the inter-state borders. This would amount to contempt of the court on the part of the TRS Government. A retired officer has filed a contempt case in the court against the Telangana regime.

The petitioner’s advocate contended that though the High Court has issued clear orders not to stop AP ambulances, the Telangana Government has issued orders once again to restrict the ambulances. As a result, hundreds of ambulances are being stopped on the border, which is causing serious harm to the Covid patients.

In the beginning, the Telangana police sent back all the ambulances. But now, they are allowing only those patients who are having bed confirmation from the respective hospitals in Hyderabad. As a result, many patients are finding it difficult to get the confirmations in advance.

CM KCR is being criticised now for not honouring the AP Reorganisation promises. Hyderabad remains the joint capital till 2024 and any restrictions on the AP people would be illegal and unlawful.