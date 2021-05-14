Tollywood writer and director succumbs to Coronavirus

Young writer and director of Telugu cinema, Nandyala Ravi has been tested with coronavirus and is admitted in a private hospital recently. He has been critically ill and he breathed his last today. He directed Naga Shaurya’s Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki in the past and worked as a writer for several Telugu movies. Young comedian Saptagiri contributed Rs 1 lakh for the hospital expenses of Nandyala Ravi recently. Nandyala Ravi worked as a writer for Raj Tarun’s Orey Bujjiga and he is currently directing a comic entertainer with Saptagiri. The budding director and writer breathed his last today. Rest in peace Nandyala Ravi garu.

