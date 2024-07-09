x
Home > Politics > AP was in a state of emergency in the last five years: Purandeswari

AP was in a state of emergency in the last five years: Purandeswari

Published on July 9, 2024

AP was in a state of emergency in the last five years: Purandeswari

Over the past five years, Andhra Pradesh has been in a state of emergency,” says Daggubati Purandeswari, the president of the state’s BJP. This statement was made in the city of Rajamahendravaram, following a crucial executive meeting.

Purandeswari expressed her stern criticism of YS Jagan’s governance, likening it to the tumultuous days of the national emergency due to its destructive nature. She accused the YSRCP of exploiting the state under the guise of welfare schemes. However, she asserted that the citizens have delivered a powerful message by handing a resounding defeat to Jagan, thereby granting a significant mandate to the TDP-NDA alliance.

In addition to these remarks, Purandeswari affirmed the BJP’s support for Andhra Pradesh in realizing Chandrababu Naidu’s visionary projects, namely the Polavaram initiative and the completion of the state capital, Amaravati. She recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had echoed this commitment during his meeting with Naidu in Delhi.

At the same gathering, Union Information Minister L Murugan highlighted the BJP’s achievements, which include the establishment of 15 crore tap connections and the construction of 130 km of roads. Alongside him, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh dismissed the INDIA alliance as a complete failure. The leaders of the BJP concluded by emphasizing that the NDA government, both at the centre and in the state, is committed to the common man and will ensure that schemes reach their intended beneficiaries.

-Sanyogita

