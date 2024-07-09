They destroyed power sector in five years, says Naidu

Spread the love

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the YSR Congress government had destroyed the power sector in the state in the last five years. He released white paper on the power sector in the state. He said that the white paper was to create awareness among people on how the YSR Congress destroyed the energy sector.

He said that the YSR Congress government had destroyed every sector. The present government wants to release white papers to tell people what was done to the state in the last five years and how they destroyed every sector. He said the government wanted to explain the facts to the people and tell them where the present government stands.

He said that he brought reforms in the power sector. The reforms have benefited the nation. The country was now enjoying the fruits of those reforms. The TDP government between 2014 and 2019 did not increase the power tariff. The government also increased solar and wind energy during those five years.

Andhra Pradesh had become power surplus by 2018, Chandrababu Naidu said. The state generated 14,929 megawatts electricity by 2018-19, he said. The AP Transco and AP Genco have received national level awards during the TDP regime, he said. However, the previous government had put Rs 32,166 crore burden on the people by increasing power tariff, he said. The previous government also borrowed Rs 49,596 crore on the power sector, Chandrababu Naidu said.

He said that the previous government had increased the power tariff on 1.53 crore people in the state. The domestic sector was burdened with the power tariff, he said. The government also imposed a power tariff on the poor families that have consumed 50 units of power, he said. The government earned Rs 16,699 crore through tariff hike, Rs 5,886 crore true up charges, Rs 3,9767 crore through energy charges, Rs 5,607 crore through electricity duty.

The debt of the energy companies have increased by 79 per cent in the last five years, Chandrababu Naidu said. The government had withdrawn 29 agreements in the wind energy, causing a heavy burden on the state economy, he said. The electricity sector lost Rs 47,741 crore due to the mismanagement by the government, the chief minister said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the state government would take the help of the Centre to restore the power sector. The government would do everything to set the house in order, he added.