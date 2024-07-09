x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Shraddha Rama Srinath Egypt Trip
Shraddha Rama Srinath Egypt Trip
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
View all stories
Home > Politics > They destroyed power sector in five years, says Naidu

They destroyed power sector in five years, says Naidu

Published on July 9, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Musi River Residents Fight Back: Court Halts Telangana’s Ambitious Beautification Project
image
Matka Le Le Raja Song: Nora Fatehi’s Retro Dances
image
Jani Master gets a shock from Rangareddy Court
image
Kannada actor Darshan’s Bail Request Rejected
image
Kamal Haasan’s new and Stylish Makeover

They destroyed power sector in five years, says Naidu

Spread the love

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the YSR Congress government had destroyed the power sector in the state in the last five years. He released white paper on the power sector in the state. He said that the white paper was to create awareness among people on how the YSR Congress destroyed the energy sector.

He said that the YSR Congress government had destroyed every sector. The present government wants to release white papers to tell people what was done to the state in the last five years and how they destroyed every sector. He said the government wanted to explain the facts to the people and tell them where the present government stands.

He said that he brought reforms in the power sector. The reforms have benefited the nation. The country was now enjoying the fruits of those reforms. The TDP government between 2014 and 2019 did not increase the power tariff. The government also increased solar and wind energy during those five years.

Andhra Pradesh had become power surplus by 2018, Chandrababu Naidu said. The state generated 14,929 megawatts electricity by 2018-19, he said. The AP Transco and AP Genco have received national level awards during the TDP regime, he said. However, the previous government had put Rs 32,166 crore burden on the people by increasing power tariff, he said. The previous government also borrowed Rs 49,596 crore on the power sector, Chandrababu Naidu said.

He said that the previous government had increased the power tariff on 1.53 crore people in the state. The domestic sector was burdened with the power tariff, he said. The government also imposed a power tariff on the poor families that have consumed 50 units of power, he said. The government earned Rs 16,699 crore through tariff hike, Rs 5,886 crore true up charges, Rs 3,9767 crore through energy charges, Rs 5,607 crore through electricity duty.

The debt of the energy companies have increased by 79 per cent in the last five years, Chandrababu Naidu said. The government had withdrawn 29 agreements in the wind energy, causing a heavy burden on the state economy, he said. The electricity sector lost Rs 47,741 crore due to the mismanagement by the government, the chief minister said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the state government would take the help of the Centre to restore the power sector. The government would do everything to set the house in order, he added.

Next AP was in a state of emergency in the last five years: Purandeswari Previous Why is Kajal missing the promotions of Indian 2?
else

TRENDING

image
Matka Le Le Raja Song: Nora Fatehi’s Retro Dances
image
Jani Master gets a shock from Rangareddy Court
image
Kannada actor Darshan’s Bail Request Rejected

Latest

image
Musi River Residents Fight Back: Court Halts Telangana’s Ambitious Beautification Project
image
Matka Le Le Raja Song: Nora Fatehi’s Retro Dances
image
Jani Master gets a shock from Rangareddy Court
image
Kannada actor Darshan’s Bail Request Rejected
image
Kamal Haasan’s new and Stylish Makeover

Most Read

image
Musi River Residents Fight Back: Court Halts Telangana’s Ambitious Beautification Project
image
Pawan Kalyan Brings ‘Village Festival’ to Rural Andhra Pradesh
image
All political parties had distanced from Prof Saibaba during his struggles

Related Articles

Anikha surendran Stunning Looks Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild Shraddha Rama Srinath Egypt Trip Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments Ishwarya menon latest photos Flaxseed – Health Benefits Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits Heli Sizzling Photoshoot Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday Bhagyashri Borse admirable look Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump