Why is Kajal missing the promotions of Indian 2?

Indian 2 is all set for release finally after the film faced a lot of hurdles and hit several roadblocks. Kamal Haasan, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh along with the director Shankar are participating in the promotions across the nation. They even flew to countries like Singapore to promote the film. The film’s leading lady Kajal is completely missing in the promotional activities. Kajal plays Kamal’s wife in the film and she has completed shooting for her part. After Shankar had the idea of Indian 3, her portions are completely shifted to Indian 3 and she won’t be seen in Indian 2. Hence, Kajal is not promoting the film.

It is unclear if the team has approached Kajal and informed the same or if she is angry with the team of Indian 2. The entire shooting part of Indian 3 too is completed. The film’s release date will be announced soon. Asian Suniel along with Suresh Babu is releasing the film across the Telugu states. Anirudh scored the music for Indian 2 and Lyca Productions, Red Giant Films are the producers.