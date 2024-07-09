x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Why is Kajal missing the promotions of Indian 2?

Why is Kajal missing the promotions of Indian 2?

Published on July 9, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet sparks Controversy
image
Safety Concerns Delay Water Storage at Kaleshwaram Project’s Key Barrages
image
Kishan Reddy alleges humiliation of Hindus in Hyderabad
image
Buzz: Mukesh Ambani in race to acquire Dharma Productions?
image
A Major Reshuffle in Diwali Releases

Why is Kajal missing the promotions of Indian 2?

kajal aggarwal
Spread the love

Indian 2 is all set for release finally after the film faced a lot of hurdles and hit several roadblocks. Kamal Haasan, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh along with the director Shankar are participating in the promotions across the nation. They even flew to countries like Singapore to promote the film. The film’s leading lady Kajal is completely missing in the promotional activities. Kajal plays Kamal’s wife in the film and she has completed shooting for her part. After Shankar had the idea of Indian 3, her portions are completely shifted to Indian 3 and she won’t be seen in Indian 2. Hence, Kajal is not promoting the film.

It is unclear if the team has approached Kajal and informed the same or if she is angry with the team of Indian 2. The entire shooting part of Indian 3 too is completed. The film’s release date will be announced soon. Asian Suniel along with Suresh Babu is releasing the film across the Telugu states. Anirudh scored the music for Indian 2 and Lyca Productions, Red Giant Films are the producers.

Next They destroyed power sector in five years, says Naidu Previous Nag Ashwin about Kalki 2898 AD’s Profits
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet sparks Controversy
image
Buzz: Mukesh Ambani in race to acquire Dharma Productions?
image
A Major Reshuffle in Diwali Releases

Latest

image
Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet sparks Controversy
image
Safety Concerns Delay Water Storage at Kaleshwaram Project’s Key Barrages
image
Kishan Reddy alleges humiliation of Hindus in Hyderabad
image
Buzz: Mukesh Ambani in race to acquire Dharma Productions?
image
A Major Reshuffle in Diwali Releases

Most Read

image
Safety Concerns Delay Water Storage at Kaleshwaram Project’s Key Barrages
image
Kishan Reddy alleges humiliation of Hindus in Hyderabad
image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past

Related Articles

Ishwarya menon latest photos Flaxseed – Health Benefits Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits Heli Sizzling Photoshoot Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday Bhagyashri Borse admirable look Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump Beetroot Health Benefits Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes Riya Suman Festive Celebrations