Nag Ashwin about Kalki 2898 AD’s Profits

Nag Ashwin is a happy man as his latest offering Kalki 2898 AD is winning the hearts of the audience. The film is minting big money all over. The directorial skills and vision of Nag Ashwin are appreciated. The makers never revealed about the film’s final budget or the financials though there are a lot of ongoing discussions. A section of media speculated that the makers recovered their investments before release but the theatrical advances are refundable. With the film doing good all over, Kalki 2898 AD will be a profitable one for everyone.

Speaking about the financials, Nag Ashwin said “Vyjayanthi Movies always supported me and they are after risky films. As per today, the producers are quite happy as they are recovering every penny invested in the film. Apart from this, Kalki 2898 AD showered so much love on us. The film will reach breakeven soon and we are confident on making profits”. Kalki 2898 AD is made on a big budget and is a sci-fi drama featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in the lead roles.