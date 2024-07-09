x
Home > Politics > Police caution on posting children pics in social media

Police caution on posting children pics in social media

Published on July 9, 2024 by

Police caution on posting children pics in social media

The recent controversy over offensive comments on a ‘father-daughter’ relationship by social media influencer Praneet Hanumathu, highlighted the murkier side of social media. While everyone from celebrities to politicians condemned the disgusting comments, the incident also threw light on safety of children online.

Acting swiftly on the highly condemnable live stream, Telangana Police filed a case on the infamous SM influencer. Acting further on the problem, Telangana Police urged parents to be cautious while sharing their children pics and videos on social media platforms.

“Sharing the pictures and videos of your children and family members can pose serious danger. There is a need to maintain privacy over children images. Anyone, including those close to you, can misuse the pics and videos shared online,” tweeted Telangana Police’s official X (formerly twitter) handle.

Telangana Police stressed that it is the responsibility of every individual to be cautious while sharing information and images related to children and family members online, in a bid to ensure safety of children online.

Next Russian Federation Pledges to Repatriate Indian Servicemen Previous AP was in a state of emergency in the last five years: Purandeswari
