Appalling to see patients herded into 108 ambulances: Naidu

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed concern over the ‘poor quality’ services being rendered by the 108 ambulance services in these troubled times of Coronavirus epidemic.

It well known the TDP has been waging an endless campaign against the unilateral policies being implemented by the Jagan Reddy government in cancelling previous agreements on 108 services. Now, the TDP chief has targetted the ruling party on its inability to meet the targets in running ambulance services.

“Appalled to see the suspected Covid patients being herded into a waiting 108 ambulance like animals leading to wider spread. If all the 108 publicity amounts to this, then I’m afraid AP Govt will fail its people as numbers mount. God save Andhra Pradesh!” Mr. Naidu said on Twitter.

The TDP chief has shared a video that showed how a suspected elderly patient refused to board the fully packed ambulance. But the 108 staff insisted on him to adjust himself in the vehicle. For some time, the patient argued and tried to board the vehicle. As there were too many patients inside, the old man was forced to stand on the stair leaving one door open.

The ambulance staff did not bother to make another trip. They simply drove the vehicle ahead with its rear door still open and exposing the patients to risk. It may be recalled that the suspected patients were complaining about the late arrival of 108 ambulances in several instances leading to serious health risks.