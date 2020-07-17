Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy tests positive for Covid-19

Yet another YSRCP MLA was tested positive for Covid-19.

Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy is the latest to join the list of MLAs to contract the virus.

After testing positive for Covidd-19, the YSRCP MLA is in home quarantine.

Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy actively took part in several welfare programmes in his constituency. Following this, Chakrapani Reddy was unwell for some time. He was taken to Nandyal government hospital where Covid-19 tests were conducted by using the RTPRC method which takes three days for the results. He was tested positive. In the meanwhile, Chakrapani Reddy moved to his Hyderabad residence and remained in home quarantine. Later, he was admitted in a private hospital.

Stating that he is perfectly alright, the YSRCP MLA appealed to his followers and well-wishers not to visit the hospital to enquire about his health condition. “I was tested positive for Covid-19. I am healthy, but will remain in quarantine for some days till the time the next test results show negative. During this time in quarantine, I request one and all not to visit me to enquire about my health. I also request everyone not to even make phone calls. I will post updates about my health in social media. After I was tested positive, tests were conducted on my family members. All of them were tested negative,” he said.

The YSRCP MLA also appealed to all those who took part in the welfare programs along with him in his constituency to undergo Covid-19 tests. “I request you to follow Covid-19 protocols and regulations to protect yourself from this deadly virus,” he appealed.