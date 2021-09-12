Are Anantapur TDP leaders playing a double game?

Are the TDP leaders in Anantapur playing a double game? Are they outwardly attacking the YSRCP government, but are hobnobbing with it internally? Several TDP workers and sympathisers are expressing serious doubt over the honesty of the leaders? There are also serious doubts as to whether the TDP boss is getting the right feedback from these leaders.

Several leaders such as former minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, MLA Payyavula Keshav and former minister Kalwva Srinivasa Rao are being accused of being hand in glove with the YSRCP. While they are criticising the TDP outwardly, they are allegedly hobnobbing with the YSRCP leaders, both locally and at the state level. Sources say that several party workers have lodged complaints against these leaders to both Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh Babu.

The party workers are demanding a probe into the activities of these leaders. They argue that if an impartial probe is conducted, their activities would stand exposed. There have always been doubts about Payyavula Keshav. But even leaders like Kalwa and Palle are now under the scanner.

Interestingly, the same fact was highlighted by JC Diwakar Reddy on a party forum. He said that this kind of hobnobbing will harm the interests of the TDP. He said that the party was being harmed because of this two timing. JC brothers are perhaps the only political group that is taking the YSRCP head on. They have managed to win Tadpatri municipal council. In fact, this is the only municipal council that did not fall into the YSRCP kitty. They argue that the TDP leaders should stop hobnobbing with the YSRCP.