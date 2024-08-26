Are Owaisis fearing CM Revanth Reddy?

It has been just about nine months and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has proved that he is a tough nut to crack. Especially the way he is handling illegal constructions and encroachments through HYDRA has earned him huge support in poor and middle class sections, while giving nightmares to the rich and powerful. One such influential duo, which has been frustrated by CM Revanth Reddy’s actions is Owaisi brothers.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and his MLA brother Akbaruddin Owaisi have been skeptic about CM Revanth Reddy right from the beginning. As soon as Revanth Reddy took over charge as CM, Owaisis tried to criticise him as a leader with RSS and ABVP connections in the past.

Inspite of Owaisis’ skepticism, CM Revanth Reddy has been displaying friendly nature towards them. But at the same time he has been tough on the encroachers in Old City, which is considered the bastion of AIMIM. In fact the first major demolitions by HYDRA took place in Sastripuram, which is part of Bahadurpura Assembly constituency, represented by AIMIM.

HYDRA has demolished the illegal constructions built by encroaching the Rukn-ud-daula lake at Sastripuram. Officials had even detained Bahadurpura AIMIM MLA Mohd Mubeen when he tried to obstruct demolitions. This has angered Owaisis to no end, as no CM dared to act in such a decisive way in Old City affairs till date.

As HYDRA continued its actions, AIMIM even demanded to wind up the agency. While there was no much support for AIMIM demand from public, one thing it made clear was, Owaisis are not happy with HYDRA and are ready to oppose it.

When HYDRA officials demolished the high-profile N Convention, CM Revanth Reddy won laurels cutting across the party lines. But only one party which expressed its displeasure was AIMIM. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi questioned Revanth Government, ‘whether HYDRA will demolish even GHMC and government buildings constructed in encroached lands?’

While the Opposition to HYDRA from AIMIM leaders, is not getting any public support, it is clear that Owaisis and his team are annoyed over it. It is premature on the part of MIM leaders to oppose a campaign which is winning people’s support in a big way. Inspite Owaisis and AIMIM MLAs have been going overboard in opposing HYDRA.

Anyone who is familiar with Hyderabad politics and with command over Old City, clearly knows the reason for AIMIM opposition towards to HYDRA.

Irrespective of which party is ruling the state, it is Owaisis who ruled Old City. They turned Old City into their fiefdom and became a law unto themselves. Allegedly AIMIM leaders have encroached hundreds of acres of land in and around Old City and no official even dared to go near them. Now when CM Revanth Reddy ensured that the encroachments allegedly done with the support of AIMIM leaders are demolished in the broadlight, then it is a clear warning bell and also a threat to Owaisis’ unchallenged supremacy in Old City.

