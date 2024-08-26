x
Home > Politics

CID raids on 28 Hospitals in Telangana

Published on August 26, 2024 by

The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) conducted extensive raids at 28 private and corporate hospitals across the state. This was done to address irregularities in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) transactions. The CID initiated the raids after an audit uncovered significant discrepancies in CMRF applications over the past decade.

The investigation revealed that hospital managements, in collaboration with agents, allegedly forged and falsified documents to fraudulently secure CMRF funds.

In response, the CID registered cases against the involved hospital managements. Raids were swiftly carried out in multiple districts, including Karimnagar, Ranga Reddy, Warangal, and Medak, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Six FIRs have been registered so far. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered for a probe after the scam was unearthed. D.S.N. Murthy, Section Officer (FAC) from the Revenue Department (CMRF) at the Telangana Secretariat filed a complaint after which the scam saw light. Hundreds of fabricated medical bills have been submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Telangana.

28 hospitals have been identified in the state and FIRs have been reigstered against these hospitals. The CID officials are expected to make a series of arrests soon.

-Sanyogita

Next Buzz: Vijay Sethupathi rejects Ram Charan's Film? Previous Are Owaisis fearing CM Revanth Reddy?
