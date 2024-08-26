Buzz: Vijay Sethupathi rejects Ram Charan’s Film?

Vijay Sethupathi is the finest actor from the South and he is playing lead roles along with character driven roles and those of the lead antagonist. Vijay Sethupathi is also the highest paid character actor in South cinema. He is well known in Telugu for his outstanding portrayal in Uppena. His recent offering Maharaja also made decent money across the Telugu states. After the super success of Uppena, Buchi Babu wanted to rope in Vijay Sethupathi for a powerful role in his next directorial that will feature Ram Charan in the lead role. But in a sudden shock, Vijay Sethupathi declined the opportunity as he is not much interested to do father roles.

Vijay Sethupathi was approached to play Ram Charan’s father in RC16 but Vijay Sethupathi rejected the role. He said that he wants to explore different roles citing that he played the roles of father in Uppena and Maharaja. Buchi Babu then approached Kannada Superstar Shivraj Kumar for the role and locked him. The team also made an announcement for the same. Vijay Sethupathi was also offered a huge remuneration but he was not in a mood to sign the project. The shoot of RC16 is expected to commence in October or November. Ram Charan is currently preparing for the role and the sports drama features Janhvi Kapoor as the heroine. Vriddhi Cinemas, Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this untitled pan-Indian film.