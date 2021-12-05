Are these five persons responsible for TDP’s defeat in Kuppam?

A serious review of the recent municipal elections in AP is being taken up in the TDP state headquarters for the last two days. The party leaders and the local representatives and incharges from the areas that went to the elections are discussing threadbare to understand the reasons for the TDP performance.

Interestingly, the TDP did not officially contest the first batch of municipal elections. It has officially boycotted the elections and hence there was no review of the party’s performance at that time. But in the second set of municipal elections, the party had officially contested the elections. Hence, a performance review is being taken up. The party is happy that it has managed to win Darsi and Kondapalli quite convincingly. This has shown that the party can win if it works hard and fights sincerely.

However, the most ticklish issue is that of Kuppam, where the party lost badly. More importantly, Kuppam is the assembly constituency of no less a person than Chandrababu Naidu himself. Not just that, He himself has vigorously campaigned for the party in the Kuppam Municipality for the first ever time in his political career.

The party has come to the conclusion that the four or five incharges appointed by the party for Kuppam have alienated several local workers during and before the elections. In Kuppam, the party could win six of the 25 seats and forfeited 19 seats to the YSRCP. These leaders did not have a strategy to take along the local leaders. Now it remains to be seen what action Chandrababu Naidu will take on these leaders, whose working style largely led to the defeat of the party.