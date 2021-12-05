All about Sirivennela’s last song for Shyam Singha Roy

Leaving the entire film fraternity in deep shock, lyric writer Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away. His demise is still not digestible for many in Telugu cinema. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry penned two songs for Nani’s upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy which is releasing this month. As a tribute for the veteran lyric writer, Nani dedicated the film for the veteran lyric writer. Coincidentally, the last song penned by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry comes on the line of Sirivennela.

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry has been suffering with lung cancer and this is not aware to the world. After listening to the concept of the song, he decided to pen the song by himself though his health condition was not cooperative. He rejected several proposals in the recent months but he was strict on working on the song. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry took four and a half months to complete the song which never happened in the past and the makers waited for the content with utmost patience. The song was recorded in Mumbai on the day his last rites were held. As he told, Sirivennela happened to be the last song of the legendary lyric writer.

Sirivennela is a beautiful romantic melody shot on Nani and Sai Pallavi. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry also penned one more song for the film that will be released soon. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy features Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. Niharika Entertainment are the producers and the film releases on December 24th in all the South Indian languages.