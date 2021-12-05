Cong, Left parties keep TRS on tenterhooks in MLC polls!

Although opposition Congress and Left parties have no chances to win MLC polls under local bodies quota in Telangana, both the parties are giving sleepless nights to TRS leadership.

The elections for six MLC seats will be held on December 10.

Of them, Congress is contesting for two seats in Khammam and Medak while left parties are contesting none.

But Congress has over 200 voters each in the form of MPTCs and ZPTCs in Nalgonda and Karimnagar seats.

Similarly, left parties have over 200 votes in Khammam seat.

But TRS is facing independents and rebels in all the seats.

Congress and left parties are supporting independents and TRS rebels where they are not contesting elections.

TRS is worried that its rebel candidates with the support of Congress and left parties may defeat TRS.

TRS is also worried that few of its MPTCs and ZPTCs are in touch with rebels and independents.

TRS shifted all its voters to camps in other states to prevent independents and rebels from influencing them during voting.