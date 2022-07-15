Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika dating each other?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are close friends and they gave been spotted hanging out together several times. Despite the dating rumors, they called themselves best friends. The rumors sparked again after Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan hinted about their relationship on the talk show Koffee with Karan. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were present for the second episode of the show. In the rapid-fire round, there was a discussion about the increasing Instagram followers of Rashmika Mandanna.

Sara Ali Khan quickly brought Vijay Deverakonda’s name and she hinted that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are dating. Both Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are racing ahead in their respective careers. The duo has the best projects lined up. Vijay Deverakonda will bet big on Liger and he has Kushi, and Janaganamana lined up. Rashmika has a bunch of Bollywood films and she will soon resume the shoot of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule.