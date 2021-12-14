Arjun Sarja tests positive for Covid, in isolation

Actor Arjun Sarja has tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru and has isolated himself. The actor took to social media to share the news.

“Hi everyone, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have taken all necessary protocols and isolated myself. I request everyone who has come in close contact with me to get themselves tested and take care,” he said.

He further stated, “I am doing well. Please stay safe everyone and don’t forget about your masks just yet,” he stated.

Sources said Arjun Sarja had recently returned after hosting ‘Survivor Tamil’ reality show in a South African island.

Health department sources said that Arjun Sarja’s health is stable and monitored. The fans of the actor are posting messages wishing him a speedy recovery.