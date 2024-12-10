Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen’s Funky

A new film of Vishwak Sen will be launched in a grand manner tomorrow. Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV is the director and the shooting formalities will start next year. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Na Saami Ranga fame and Kannada beauty Ashika Ranganath has been roped in as the leading lady in this hilarious family entertainer. Funky is the title registered by the makers and all these updates will be out tomorrow. Anudeep worked on the script and he narrated it to Ravi Teja a long time ago. After a long wait, the script moved to Vishwak Sen and the youngster gave his nod.

Sithara Entertainment, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers of this entertainer. Bheems will score the music for Funky. Vishwak Sen is currently shooting for Laila in which he will be seen playing a lady. He will wrap up the major portion of the shoot by January and he will join the sets of Funky after Sankranthi. More details awaited.