Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House

Manchu Manoj has been facing tough times from his family members. Manoj met Telangana DGP Dr Jitendar today to complain about the happenings. Upon his return, Manoj was restricted and was not allowed to enter the residence located in Jalpally. Manoj has been pleading to open the gate as his daughter is inside. Media personnel gathered in huge numbers and there was no response from the family of Mohan Babu.

There are a lot of speculations about the disputes but the real reasons for the tiff is yet to be known. Both Mohan Babu and Manoj issued letters last night alleging at each other. The situation reached peaks and the legacy of the family is now losing its value. Manchu Vishnu and Lakshmi too rushed to Hyderabad and the discussions are going on. A fast resolution is needed.