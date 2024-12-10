x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response

Published on December 10, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House
image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response
image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading
image
Gross negligence continues

Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response

Thandel starring Yuvasamrat Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi has amplified curiosity among everyone with announcement video itself. Naga Chaitanya transformed his looks for playing the character of a fisherman and put in a lot of effort to learn the accent as well.

The movie team has started promotions by announcing the release date that caught everyone’s attention. Then, they released first melodious single, Bujji Thalli, composed by star composer Devi Sri Prasad. The song has been a testament to love between the characters of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the film.

The song has become a chartbuster within few days of release and it garnered a huge response. It crossed over 25 Million views on YouTube and it is trending on Top ever since it released. It also crossed 330k plus reels on Instagram, proving its reach deep into the listeners.

The soulful melody has increased the anticipation for the movie multifolds. Chandoo Mondeti is directing the film while Bunny Vasu is producing on a massive budget, highest in Naga Chaitanya’s career. Revered producer Allu Aravind is presenting the film and it is releasing on 7th February in theatres.

Next Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House Previous Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading
else

TRENDING

image
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House
image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response
image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading

Latest

image
Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House
image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response
image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading
image
Gross negligence continues

Most Read

image
Gross negligence continues
image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case
image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini