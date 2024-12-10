Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response

Thandel starring Yuvasamrat Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi has amplified curiosity among everyone with announcement video itself. Naga Chaitanya transformed his looks for playing the character of a fisherman and put in a lot of effort to learn the accent as well.

The movie team has started promotions by announcing the release date that caught everyone’s attention. Then, they released first melodious single, Bujji Thalli, composed by star composer Devi Sri Prasad. The song has been a testament to love between the characters of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the film.

The song has become a chartbuster within few days of release and it garnered a huge response. It crossed over 25 Million views on YouTube and it is trending on Top ever since it released. It also crossed 330k plus reels on Instagram, proving its reach deep into the listeners.

The soulful melody has increased the anticipation for the movie multifolds. Chandoo Mondeti is directing the film while Bunny Vasu is producing on a massive budget, highest in Naga Chaitanya’s career. Revered producer Allu Aravind is presenting the film and it is releasing on 7th February in theatres.