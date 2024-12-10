x
Home > Movie News

Vishwak Sen's Film Announcement Loading

Published on December 10, 2024

Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading

Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV worked on a script and it was approved in Sithara Entertainments. Ravi Teja was on board to play the lead role but the veteran actor suggested changes to the second half. He also launched his 75th film in Sithara Entertainments and Anudeep walked out. He met several actors but things didn’t go well. He is back to Sithara Entertainments and Vishwak Sen came on board to play the lead role in this untitled hilarious family entertainer.

The film will be announced and launched tomorrow. S Naga Vamsi is the producer of this family entertainer. The shooting formalities will start next year after Vishwak completes his current films. Vishwak Sen’s last film Mechanic Rocky ended up as a huge disappointment. He is shooting for Laila and one more untitled film. Both these projects will release next year.

