Home > Politics

Gross negligence continues

Published on December 10, 2024 by swathy

Gross negligence continues

There seems to be no end to the food poisoning cases at Residential Welfare Hostels in Telangana. Not even a fortnight passed, since the death of tribal girl Shailaja from Wankidi due to food poisoning, another incident of food poisoning is reported from Tandur.

According to the reports from Vikarabad district, about 30 students from Tandur Tribal Welfare Girls Hostel fell ill after eating breakfast on Tuesday. Affected girls were immediately shifted to Tandur Government Hospital for treatment. Some girls were also admitted in local private hostels.

As the news of girls falling ill due to food poisoning spread, parents of girls rushed to the Tribal Welfare Hostel. Parents expressed anger over the gross negligence of teachers and hostel management for not taking enough care.

What’s shocking in this case is, the utter negligence of Revanth Reddy Sarkar in addressing the food poisoning cases in govt welfare residential schools, inspite of repeated incidents and widespread anger.

After the death of tribal girl Shailaja, Ministers and some Congress MLAs made surprise checks for couple of days. Several MLAs expressed anger over Hostel staff. Later they have conveniently forgot the issue and didn’t take any care to put in place proper systems to avoid food poisoning at hostels.

Revanth Reddy Government has planned a program where Collectors will have lunch at Residential Welfare Hostels (Gurukuls) on Dec 15 and 16. But it seems, these steps are not having any impact on the Residential Welfare Hostels staff, who are supposed to serve clean and tasty food to students.

Instead of taking up activities for public consumption, CM Revanth Reddy Government should come up with serious action to prevent food poisoning cases in welfare residential hostels.

Dnr

