Ashok gets reprieve from AP High Court!

TDP senior leader Ashok Gajapthi Raju got a repreive from Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday (today) in connection with recent violent incidents at Ramateertham temple.

The High Court directed AP police not to proceed against Ashok on the FIR filed against him in this case until further orders.

The AP police in Vizianagarama district booked a case against Raju at Nellimarla police station following a complaint lodged by temple executive officer Prasad Rao.

Raju, who is TDP politburo member and also the heriditary trustee of the temple was booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They were booked on charges of using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, damaging public property and creating nuisance.

Raju and his supporters allegedly tried to remove the plaque installed to lay foundation for reconstruction of the temple alleging violation of protocol and temple traditions.

The incident happene minutes before Deputy CM Pushpa Srinvani and endowments minister V.Srinivas laid foundation.