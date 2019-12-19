Aswathama first song: Soulful melody

Naga Shaurya is playing an intense role in his upcoming film, Aswathama. The motion poster of the film, which was filled with action sequences proved the same.

Today, the makers of Aswathama have released the lyrical video of first audio single from the album, ‘Ninne Ninne’.

‘Ninne Ninne’ is a soulful melody that gives a glimpse of the relationship between the lead pair, Naga Shaurya and Mehreen. They look good together. Sricharan Pakala’s tune is hummable and Ramesh Vakacharla’s lyrics are simple yet appealing. Armaan Malik’s magical voice does the trick again.

The visuals in the lyric video suggest that this song was shot in exotic locations and the rich visual presentation adds more depth to the song.

Aswathama has locked January 31st as its release date. Promotions have been kick-started for this action drama, which is being directed by debutante, Ramana Teja.