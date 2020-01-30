Aswathama Worldwide Pre-Release Business

Aswathama is gearing up for a grand release on the 31st of January ie, tomorrow. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued for 7.60 Cr including expenses. The film is sold in some areas and releasing on advance basis in some. Naga Shourya has pinned hopes high on this as it is coming after Nartanasala which was a disaster.

Below are the area wise prices

AreaPre- Release Business
Nizam1.80 Cr Valued
Ceeded0.70 Cr
Andhra2.50 Cr Ratio
AP/TS5 Cr ( 6Cr Including P&P)
ROI0.40 Cr
Overseas1.20 Cr
Worldwide6.60 Cr ( 7.60 Including P&P)
