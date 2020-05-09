Atchannaidu demands Rs 10 crore compensation for gas leak victims

Former MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and six-time MLA and former Lok Sabha member Ayyana Patrudu who met the families of gas victims to console them demanded that LG Polymer announce Rs 10 crore to each of the families who lost their loved ones in the toxic gas leak.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced Rs 1 crore to the kin of the deceased in the gas leak, Rs 10 lakh to those who are ventilators and Rs 1 lakh to those who were hospitalized for more than two days.

“We thought the families will get justice with the Chief Minister’s visit. Unfortunately, the CM left by merely announcing Rs 1 crore compensation. Is the Rs 1 crore compensation announced by the government or is the money being given by the company. The company should announce Rs 10 crore compensation to the kin of the deceased in the gas leak,” Atchannaidu demanded,

Talking to mediapersons after consoling the victims of the gas leak victims, Atchannaidu said Jagan absolved himself of his moral responsibility by not visiting the affected areas and instead he flew directly from KGH to Vijayawada. “Instead of meeting and consoling the victims’ families in the affected areas, the Chief Minister had met LG Polymers officials. This has raised several doubts in the minds of the people. The senior TDP leader and son of Yerran Naidu said that the people lost trust in Jagan’s governance and asked the government to come clean on the factors that led to the gas leak. Further, Atchannaidu alleged that some YSRCP leaders are beneficiaries of LG Polymers, in that the raw material manufactured by the company is being sent to the YSRCP leaders.

He also demanded that the government probe if LG Polymer followed standard protocols in reopening the factory. The government should also set up specialty hospital in the affected areas to treatment the victims who may face long-term medical complications post the gas leak, he stated.