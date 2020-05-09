1,100 acres land grab conspiracy behind Govt notices to Vizag villages

TDP former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has accused the ruling YSR Congress Party leadership of getting involved in a bigger conspiracy to grab 1,100 acres lands starting from Simhachalam hills and extending to several nearby villages in Visakhapatnam port city.

He asked the Government to explain why it had given notices to the residents of villages in the vicinity of LG Polymers to vacate their houses instead of providing a much-needed relief and rehabilitation to them in this time of gas tragedy.

Umamaheswara Rao said that doubts were arising as there were no reports on whether logbook and CCTV footage was available on the gas tragedy in the factory. Moreover, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy who has been acting as overall incharge of North Coastal Andhra was not visiting Visakhapatnam ever since the mishap. The MP should clarify whether he had collected any amount from the company for his Pragathi Bharati Trust.

The TDP leader also accused the Jaganmohan Reddy Government of giving permission to LG Polymers on a war-footing and in violation of national lockdown only for the sake of augmenting plastic bottles supply for sale of liquor in the state. Incidentally, the LG Polymers was supposed to supply raw material to polymers companies like Nandini, SPY and Bharati. Out of vested interests alone, the AP Government has committed criminal violations leading to the disaster which claimed 12 human lives besides injuring hundreds of others.