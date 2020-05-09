Venkatesh in talks for a web series?

Veteran producer Suresh Babu already revealed that his production house Suresh Productions is holding talks with OTT giants to produce several web-based projects. The latest speculation making rounds is that Victory Venkatesh will play the lead role in one of them. It is unclear about the director but the news says that Teja may direct the project. Amazon Prime is holding talks to produce the web series along with Suresh Productions.

Several Bollywood actors are doing web series along with movies. Tollywood actors are yet to sign web series and if the speculations turn true, Venky will be the first Tollywood actor to feature in a web series among the remarkable Telugu actors. Venkatesh as of now is busy with Naarappa which is in the final stages of shoot. The film releases this year and Venky joins the sets of F3 post Naarappa.