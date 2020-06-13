Atchannaidu may need another surgery: TDP

TDP former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy would have to take all the responsibility for the health risks being posed to TDP former Minister and TDLP Deputy Leader K. Atchannaidu. He blamed the ACB officials for ‘making’ Atchannaidu to travel 500 kms for 20 hours non-stop despite knowing the fact that he underwent surgery for fissures very recently. Now, the doctors are saying because of the strain of travel and stress, Atchannaidu may need another surgery.

The TDP leader accused CM Jagan Reddy of perpetrating the factionist, anarchic Raja Reddy Constitution ever since he came to power making countless false promises to the voters. He said over 50 policemen surrounded and blocked his office in order to stop him from calling on the TDLP Deputy Leader when he was in hospital. This was nothing but denial of the right to the freedom of expression and total suppression of the voice of Opposition.

Mr. Devineni Uma deplored that the entire police machinery became helpless in the State as the Sakshi media staff have occupied every single floor in the DGP building and were literally passing orders to harass the Opposition in a systematic way. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who has become YCP Number 2 leader recently, was running the Home Ministry and the State Police but not Mekathoti Sucharita. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was running Finance and Irrigation Ministries as well, which indicated the level of vice-like grip CM Jagan Reddy has on the party and the government. All the Ministers and MLAs are reduced to being dummies and pushovers.

The TDP leader demanded Jagan Reddy to explain why his Government could not provide water supply in the Krishna delta despite there were five to six floods in the river last one year. Negligence and ignorance of YCP caused 800 TMC water flow wastefully. Moreover, YCP MLAs and leaders were making lots of easy money by laying roads in the river bed between Nandigama and Pedakurapadu to plunder lots of sand illegally. Over 70 lakh tonnes of sand was involved in the mafia while 13 lakh tonnes were already taken away by YCP leaders.