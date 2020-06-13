Prabhakar Reddy, his son sent to 14-day judicial remand

A day after TDP MLA Atchannaidu was arrested and sent to 14-day remand, TDP leader J C Prabhakar Reddy was sent to 14-day judicial remand after he was arrested by the Hyderabad police in an early morning swoop.

J C Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy were arrested by the Hyderabad police on Saturday at around 5 am and later taken to Anantapur where medical examinations were conducted.

After the medical examinations, the father-son duo were produced before a court in Anantapur. After hearing the case, Prabhakar Reddy and Asmith Reddy were sent to Anantapur jail. Prahakar Reddy was an MLA from Tadipatri Assembly constituency and had lost the May 2019 polls. He is the younger brother of TDP strongman J C Diwakar Reddy.

The AP Road Transport Authority had alleged that Reddy had purchased 103 buses as scrap but later converted them into regular buses for commercial services. Prabhakar Reddy and his son were arrested after the Tadipatri police filed a case against them and three others for allegedly forging documents and selling 18-wheeler trailer lorries.

He had allegedly sold BS-III lorries as BS-IV vehicles. The Road Transport Department had seized the vehicles. The vehicles were sold to one Nageswara Reddy who had lodged a complaint with Tadipatri police following which cases were filed under Sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC against Prabhakar Reddy. At least 24 FIRs were registered against Prabhakar Reddy and his associates. Over 65 buses have been seized so far. Jatadhara Industries is owned by Uma Reddy, wife of J C Prabhakar Reddy, and son Asmith Reddy.