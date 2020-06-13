Ramyakrishna’s car driver arrested with large quantity of liquor

The car driver of Bahubaali fame Shiva Gamini was arrested by the Chennai police on Saturday.

Actress Ramyakrishna’s car driver was arrested in Tamil Nadu after he was found to be carrying large quantity of liquour in a routine check by the police. According to the police, Ramyakrishna’s car driver was travelling in her Toyota Innova Crista car (TN07Q0099) carrying 96 beer bottles and eight bottles of whiskey.

The police said the car driver bought the liquor in Mahabalipuram as alcohol sales are banned in Chennai.

The actress car driver was arrested and was later released on bail.

Ramakrishna who will be appearing in her next Telugu film Rangamarthanda directed by Krishna Vamsi and Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda, is yet to respond.