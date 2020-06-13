AP reports largest single-day Covid-19 cases at 186, tally 4,588

Andhra Pradesh registered its highest single-day number of 186 Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Earlier single-day high of 161 cases was recorded on June 6.

With the number of daily cases increasing by a little over 100 over the past week, the state’s cumulative tally has risen to 4,588 cases.

On Saturday, 42 people were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of cured persons to 2,641. The number of active cases had climbed to 1,865, the state nodal officer reported.

With two deaths reported from the Krishna district in the past 24 hours ending 9 a.m on Saturday, the Covid-19 toll in the state increased to 82.

On Friday, the state’s mortality rate stood at 1.42 per cent, ranking 12th among the states. The all-India mortality rate was 2.86 per cent on Friday.

According to the state nodal officer, 14,477 tests were conducted in the 24 hours.

The cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases among returnees from other states rose to 1,068 from the Friday’s 1,035 cases.

On Saturday, 3 new cases were detected among foreign returnees. The number of active cases in this category was 180, with one person discharged on Saturday.